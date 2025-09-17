Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,370 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,988 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6,407.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 275.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

