Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 45,526 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,037,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

American Express Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $327.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

