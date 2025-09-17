Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October $XBOC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,884 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBOC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 69.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 47.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 50.5% in the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS XBOC opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

