Gradient Investments LLC Has $446,000 Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,390.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

