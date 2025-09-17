Gradient Investments LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.