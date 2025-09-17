Gradient Investments LLC Has $588,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after buying an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $475.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $476.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

