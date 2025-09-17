Gradient Investments LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 93.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

RY stock opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

