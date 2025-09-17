Gradient Investments LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

