Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,634,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,612,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 48,924 shares during the last quarter.

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $101.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%.The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

