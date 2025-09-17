Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

