Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

