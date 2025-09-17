Gradient Investments LLC Invests $122,000 in Ford Motor Company $F

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

