Gradient Investments LLC Invests $216,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 467,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 368,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,678,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.8%

HYD stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.