Gradient Investments LLC Invests $605,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January $XBJA

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $60,614,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 3,705.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 379,950 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 249,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 88.9% during the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $1,277,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

