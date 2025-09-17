Gradient Investments LLC Invests $608,000 in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 281,628 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,640,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,881,000 after acquiring an additional 140,096 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,435,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 239,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 349,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $35.83.
The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.
