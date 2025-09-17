Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $130.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

