Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 4,676 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,310,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

