Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059,340 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,717.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,976,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,532,000 after buying an additional 1,867,910 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,943.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 1,049,014 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 753,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

