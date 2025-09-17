Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $BOCT

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $74,712,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 109.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,175 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 529,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 11.4%

BOCT opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $243.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $47.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.