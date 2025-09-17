Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Evergy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.35%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.