Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,124,000 after buying an additional 3,224,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 406.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 1,621,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after buying an additional 1,329,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 650.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,234,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after buying an additional 1,070,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,807,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,853,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $240.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

