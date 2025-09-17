Gradient Investments LLC Sells 107 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,878,000 after purchasing an additional 178,397 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $186.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

