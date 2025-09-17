Gradient Investments LLC Sells 111 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

LNG stock opened at $234.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $177.56 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

