Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF $SHE

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 2,510.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $126.78.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.