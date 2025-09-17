Gradient Investments LLC Sells 411 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.00 and its 200 day moving average is $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $310.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

