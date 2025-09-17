Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.05 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $518,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,118. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,871 shares of company stock valued at $22,604,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

