Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.