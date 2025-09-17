Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 31,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 94,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

(Get Free Report)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.