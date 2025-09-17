Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) vs. Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Southern Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 19.18% 11.17% 1.15% Greene County Bancorp 23.42% 13.80% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $355.26 million 1.98 $61.81 million $5.87 10.56 Greene County Bancorp $132.94 million N/A $31.14 million $1.83 12.84

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greene County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Greene County Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.