GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74. 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. GreenFirst is a Canadian managed company with around 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill located across Ontario and Quebec. It serves residential and commercial construction markets as well as the industrial market.

