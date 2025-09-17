GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. 42,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 361,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 3.67% of GreenPower Motor worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
