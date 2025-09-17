GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 222.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 127.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GSK by 525.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.