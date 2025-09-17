Guggenheim Raises Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $25.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

