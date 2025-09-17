Guggenheim Raises Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Price Target to $34.00

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

MAZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MAZE opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Maze Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02.

In other Maze Therapeutics news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 438,274 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

