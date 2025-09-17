HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $37.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.3750.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56.
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.39%.
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.