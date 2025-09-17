HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $37.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.3750.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 82,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.39%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

