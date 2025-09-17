Harbor Human Capital Factor Unconstrained ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Harbor Human Capital Factor Unconstrained ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.59. 16,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 3,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01.

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

