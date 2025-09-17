Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 252 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

