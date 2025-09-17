HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

