HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Stock

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,132,569 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
