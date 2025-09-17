HC Wainwright Lowers Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target to $98.00

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $86.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of -1.50.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Belite Bio by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Belite Bio by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

