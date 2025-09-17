HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Down 6.6%

Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $319.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85 and a beta of -6.14. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.