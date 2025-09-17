HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $154.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.66. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,208,400. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.