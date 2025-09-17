HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.20. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

