HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 294.20%.The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

