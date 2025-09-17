HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 74.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.