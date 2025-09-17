Head to Head Comparison: Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karooooo and Creative Realities”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $249.96 million 6.79 $50.38 million $1.72 31.97 Creative Realities $50.85 million 0.48 -$3.51 million ($0.11) -21.09

Risk and Volatility

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Karooooo has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo 20.23% 31.48% 19.98% Creative Realities -2.56% 2.38% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Karooooo and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Karooooo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of Karooooo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Karooooo beats Creative Realities on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

