Head to Head Comparison: Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) versus Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Real Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $682.95 million 0.12 -$15.16 million ($1.59) -2.39 Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Real Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Real Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifetime Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -5.16% 0.12% 0.04% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lifetime Brands and Real Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 1 1 1 0 2.00 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifetime Brands presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.74%. Given Lifetime Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Real Brands.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Real Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Real Brands

(Get Free Report)

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.