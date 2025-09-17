Head to Head Comparison: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) vs. Innovex International (NYSE:INVX)

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Oil States International has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Oil States International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Oil States International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International $692.59 million 0.50 -$11.26 million $0.11 52.27 Innovex International $660.80 million 1.80 $140.32 million $2.89 6.00

This table compares Oil States International and Innovex International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovex International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oil States International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oil States International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oil States International and Innovex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Innovex International 1 0 1 2 3.00

Oil States International presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Innovex International has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given Oil States International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oil States International is more favorable than Innovex International.

Profitability

This table compares Oil States International and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International 1.02% 2.56% 1.76% Innovex International 16.66% 8.58% 6.92%

Summary

Innovex International beats Oil States International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides wireline support, frac stacks, isolation tools, downhole and extended reach activity, well testing and flowback operations, sand control, and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, managed pressure drilling systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, alternative energy, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

