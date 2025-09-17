Head-To-Head Review: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) vs. Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Worksport 0 0 3 0 3.00

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus target price of $249.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Worksport has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

16.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Worksport”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $17.19 billion 0.28 $430.30 million $27.38 8.89 Worksport $8.48 million 2.69 -$16.16 million ($6.60) -0.52

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 3.13% 15.41% 5.38% Worksport -134.19% -93.40% -65.91%

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Worksport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and disability and accident insurance. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

