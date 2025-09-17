Head-To-Head Review: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. City pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First Community has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get City alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for City and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Community 0 0 2 1 3.33

Risk and Volatility

City presently has a consensus price target of $133.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. First Community has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given City’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than First Community.

City has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares City and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 31.35% 16.30% 1.87% First Community 15.87% 11.65% 0.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City and First Community”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $379.76 million 4.72 $117.10 million $8.31 14.90 First Community $103.43 million 2.10 $13.95 million $2.23 12.64

City has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of City shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

City beats First Community on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; amortized home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts, as well as owner-occupied real estate and construction, land development, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.